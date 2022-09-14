Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Short Interest Update

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,370,000 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the August 15th total of 11,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 822,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZYME. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Zymeworks Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ZYME opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $289.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.10. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $37.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.04). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 749.38% and a negative return on equity of 91.78%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 million. On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 233.3% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

