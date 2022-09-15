107,040 Shares in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Purchased by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 107,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inotiv during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 10.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Inotiv by 4.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 84,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Inotiv news, COO John Gregory Beattie acquired 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $198,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,843.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Inotiv from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ NOTV opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48. Inotiv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

