1,722 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Bought by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,126,000 after buying an additional 20,525 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 415.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 36,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,174 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $190.82. 2,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,806. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.02. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

