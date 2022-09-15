18,914 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Bought by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 165,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 87,303 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 103.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 578,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,380,000 after buying an additional 219,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,404,000 after buying an additional 8,543,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.7% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,288. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $55.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.28.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

