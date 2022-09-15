19,013 Shares in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Purchased by Sterling Investment Management LLC

Sterling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Ovintiv by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.75. The stock had a trading volume of 274,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,361. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.99. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

A number of research firms have commented on OVV. Cowen lifted their target price on Ovintiv to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

