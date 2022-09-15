1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

1st Colonial Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS FCOB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,127. 1st Colonial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $55.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55.

1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 1st Colonial Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1st Colonial Bancorp

About 1st Colonial Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 1st Colonial Bancorp stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:FCOB Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.31% of 1st Colonial Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 17.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.

