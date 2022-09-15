22,379 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Bought by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,335,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,484 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,060,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,199,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,410,000 after purchasing an additional 700,627 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,540,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $20,742,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.52. 10,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,009. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $51.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average of $49.30.

