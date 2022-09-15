2,347 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Bought by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $863,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,709,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,924,000 after acquiring an additional 305,113 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 82,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 269.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 73,065 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:USB opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

