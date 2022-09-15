2,407 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Acquired by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 111,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,225,000 after acquiring an additional 35,228 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,456,000 after acquiring an additional 12,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TER. Bank of America cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TER stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.19. The company had a trading volume of 22,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,466. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.17. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

