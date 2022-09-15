25,000 Shares in FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMCU) Purchased by Skaana Management L.P.

Skaana Management L.P. acquired a new position in FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMCU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in FG Merger in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FG Merger in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in FG Merger in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FG Merger in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in FG Merger in the 1st quarter worth about $330,000.

FG Merger Price Performance

Shares of FG Merger stock remained flat at $9.97 on Thursday. FG Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $10.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05.

FG Merger Company Profile

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

