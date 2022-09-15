341,007 Shares in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 341,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,281,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 3.73% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $124,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $215,000.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FEMB stock opened at $25.93 on Thursday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.70.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%.

