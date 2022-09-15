3,414 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Acquired by Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period.

GOVT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.26. 9,136,857 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.19.

