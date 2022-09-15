3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 42,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 15,399 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in 3M by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 263,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,778,000 after purchasing an additional 179,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.86. 152,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,847,322. 3M has a 12-month low of $115.98 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.29.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

