425 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Purchased by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AZO traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,135.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,787. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,552.65 and a 52 week high of $2,362.24. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,191.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,085.58.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,172.94.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

