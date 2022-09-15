6,463 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Acquired by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,670,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.1% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,918. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $100.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

