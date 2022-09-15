7,203 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Bought by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after buying an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,962,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,221,000 after buying an additional 1,862,053 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth $112,506,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 337.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,754,000 after buying an additional 1,304,390 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.52. The company had a trading volume of 149,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,034. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.13.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

