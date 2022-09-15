775 Shares in RH (NYSE:RH) Purchased by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in RH by 1,843.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in RH by 494.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC bought a new position in RH during the first quarter worth about $1,213,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RH. Wedbush dropped their target price on RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.75.

RH Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:RH traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $260.13. The stock had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,751. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.82 and its 200-day moving average is $298.59. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.31. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $708.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.39.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.26. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total value of $1,622,449.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at $17,336,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total transaction of $1,622,449.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,336,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $37,329.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,678 shares of company stock worth $4,095,954 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

RH Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.