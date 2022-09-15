880 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Bought by Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 880 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $508.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $529.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $225.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

