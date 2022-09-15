8i Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:LAX) Short Interest Update

8i Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:LAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the August 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of 8i Acquisition 2

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8i Acquisition 2 in the 4th quarter worth $691,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in 8i Acquisition 2 in the fourth quarter worth about $9,448,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in 8i Acquisition 2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,217,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in 8i Acquisition 2 by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 668,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 8i Acquisition 2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,095,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

8i Acquisition 2 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAX remained flat at $9.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,940. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. 8i Acquisition 2 has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

8i Acquisition 2 Company Profile

8i Acquisition 2 Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

