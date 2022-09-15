AAX Token (AAB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.83 Million

AAX Token (AAB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One AAX Token coin can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00004521 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, AAX Token has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. AAX Token has a market capitalization of $6.75 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AAX Token

AAX Token launched on March 19th, 2020. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange. The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en.

Buying and Selling AAX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform.More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

