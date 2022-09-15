Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,276 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.8% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,906,500,000 after buying an additional 2,136,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,303,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,460,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,906,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,915,982,000 after purchasing an additional 776,993 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,723,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.23. 124,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,691,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.21 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

