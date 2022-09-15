Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Sold by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC lowered its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 633,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,583 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $15,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of SIVR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,680. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.99. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $25.95.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

