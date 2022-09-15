Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 1.4% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Accenture were worth $29,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $276.76. 84,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,300. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.55. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.77 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.63.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

