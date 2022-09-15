Ackrell SPAC Partners I (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) Shares Down 0.2%

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU – Get Rating) was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37.
Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage and wellness sectors.
