Ackrell SPAC Partners I (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) Shares Down 0.2%

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU – Get Rating) was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ackrell SPAC Partners I

About Ackrell SPAC Partners I

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ackrell SPAC Partners I stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. ( OTCMKTS:ACKIU Get Rating ) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Ackrell SPAC Partners I were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage and wellness sectors.

