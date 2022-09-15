ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM) Insider Richard John Jeffery Buys 125,000 Shares

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Rating) insider Richard John Jeffery acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £98,750 ($119,320.93).

ActiveOps Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of LON AOM traded down GBX 1.93 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 76.58 ($0.93). 52,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,826. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 83.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 88.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.27. ActiveOps Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60 ($0.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 201 ($2.43).

About ActiveOps

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Australia. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.

