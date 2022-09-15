Adalta Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,179 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares during the period. Blackstone Mortgage Trust makes up about 1.9% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,652,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,336,000 after purchasing an additional 222,216 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,517,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 723,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,995,000 after purchasing an additional 336,653 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,013 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,222.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,013 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,222.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard W. Cotton acquired 5,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.78 per share, for a total transaction of $138,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,189.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,167 shares of company stock worth $118,828 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BXMT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.92. The company had a trading volume of 40,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,547. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.24. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.18.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 44.90% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

