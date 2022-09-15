Adalta Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 153.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,325 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.90. 165,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,871,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.13. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Mizuho cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

