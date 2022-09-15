Adalta Capital Management LLC Invests $134,000 in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRAB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at $3,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

GRAB traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 350,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,199,466. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GRAB shares. HSBC cut their target price on Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Grab in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.20 target price on the stock. China Renaissance started coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

