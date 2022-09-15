Adalta Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in IAC in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in IAC in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in IAC by 9,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in IAC in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in IAC by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on IAC from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded IAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on IAC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on IAC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

IAC Stock Down 0.2 %

In other IAC news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 148,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 575,800 shares of company stock worth $19,994,762 over the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IAC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.67. The company had a trading volume of 9,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,327. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.05. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.43 and a 1 year high of $158.81.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($1.37). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -10.79 EPS for the current year.

About IAC

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.