Adalta Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,538 Shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEFS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 680.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 25,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 43,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period.

Get Saba Closed-End Funds ETF alerts:

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Stock Performance

CEFS stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.44. 35,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $22.14.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.