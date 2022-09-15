Adirondack Trust Co. Boosts Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 49.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,849,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,793,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after buying an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,385,204,000 after acquiring an additional 833,125 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 17,211,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,420,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,236,769,000 after acquiring an additional 14,968,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.72. 254,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,944. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.97. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

