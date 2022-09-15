Adirondack Trust Co. Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 32.3% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 57.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PSX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.79.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $4.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.83. 165,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,836,993. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

