Adirondack Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 123.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $2,135,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $224.09. The stock had a trading volume of 40,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,793. The firm has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

