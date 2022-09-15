Adirondack Trust Co. Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 433,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,423,000 after purchasing an additional 127,484 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 40.7% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 6,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.30.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.02. 2,452,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,351,144. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.18 and its 200 day moving average is $94.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

