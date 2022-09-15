Adirondack Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.85. The stock had a trading volume of 371,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,725,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

