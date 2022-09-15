Adirondack Trust Co. Purchases 31 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.4% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.92.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $4.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $412.43. The stock had a trading volume of 47,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,117. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.68. The stock has a market cap of $109.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

