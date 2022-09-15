Adirondack Trust Co. Purchases 653 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 620.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 252,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 217,089 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Williams Companies by 36.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 430,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.76. 243,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,721,672. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.61. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

