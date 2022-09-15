Adirondack Trust Co. Purchases 80 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in American Tower by 4.8% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.93.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $6.41 on Thursday, reaching $245.41. The stock had a trading volume of 74,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,135. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.12. The company has a market cap of $114.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $298.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

