Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $288.03

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 288.03 ($3.48) and traded as low as GBX 258 ($3.12). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 261 ($3.15), with a volume of 144,303 shares.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £587.06 million and a P/E ratio of 3,349.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 282.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 287.89.

Get Advanced Medical Solutions Group alerts:

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.25%.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.