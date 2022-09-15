AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT) Trading Down 2.1%

AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.15 and last traded at $22.15. 1,908 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 9,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 75,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 12,374 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 79,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 23,557 shares during the period.

