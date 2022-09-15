Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN owned approximately 0.23% of Affinity Bancshares worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 36,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Affinity Bancshares alerts:

Affinity Bancshares Price Performance

Affinity Bancshares stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $97.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.48. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Affinity Bancshares

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Affinity Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

(Get Rating)

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affinity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.