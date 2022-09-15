Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Aflac by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Aflac by 96.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 6,290.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,255,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 74.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AFL. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Aflac Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AFL traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.01. 131,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,626. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,959 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

