Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.06-$5.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-$6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.51 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.38-$1.40 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,328. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $177.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.31.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 171.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 169.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

