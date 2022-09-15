Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Short Interest Update

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 201.7% from the August 15th total of 600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KERN. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akerna in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Akerna in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Akerna by 133.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 175,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Akerna by 79.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Akerna by 419.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 28,891 shares during the period. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akerna alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Akerna Price Performance

Shares of KERN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 289,968,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,169,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51. Akerna has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $3.88.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Akerna had a negative net margin of 292.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Akerna will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akerna

(Get Rating)

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.