Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.87.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.60 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.30 per share, with a total value of C$46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$279,000.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.1 %

AGI opened at C$9.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.30 and a 12 month high of C$11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.91.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$244.04 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.