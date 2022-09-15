Alan B. Miller Purchases 2,000 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Stock

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.32 per share, for a total transaction of $96,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 142,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,897,486.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:UHT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.74. 114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,918. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $47.27 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $672.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

