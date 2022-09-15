Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.89-$1.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $828.50 million-$859.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $838.44 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALRM. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.80.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of ALRM stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.57. 2,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,718. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.00, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.70 and its 200 day moving average is $65.17. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $90.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $694,868.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,380,028.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $592,665.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $694,868.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,380,028.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,366. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

