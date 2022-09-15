Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Down 3.5%

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) dropped 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $296.44 and last traded at $296.44. Approximately 7,712 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,251,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $307.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.45.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Down 4.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.