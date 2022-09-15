Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $19,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ARE traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.89. The stock had a trading volume of 569,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,346. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.14%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

