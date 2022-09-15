Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $43.64

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.64 and traded as high as $45.85. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $44.88, with a volume of 45,001 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANCTF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.16.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Cuts Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( OTCMKTS:ANCTF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.43 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 0.76%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

Featured Articles

